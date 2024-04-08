iShares MSCI India ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 18,091 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,029 call options.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of INDA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.02. 3,751,331 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.