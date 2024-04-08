iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is MA Private Wealth’s 6th Largest Position

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,519 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $21,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 497,302 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

