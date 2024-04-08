iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,350,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,016,805. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

