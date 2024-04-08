iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.10

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 373749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,595.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

