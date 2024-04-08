iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,248 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 2.0% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $273,480,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.53. 1,612,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

