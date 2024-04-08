iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 195,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 324,264 shares.The stock last traded at $79.64 and had previously closed at $79.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.