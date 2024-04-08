iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Position Cut by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $44.41. 44,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,572. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

