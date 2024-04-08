iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.50. 2,134,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

