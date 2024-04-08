iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Lowered by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,772 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 166,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 458,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.16. 3,354,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,753,688. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.