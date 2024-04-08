iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.98

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.98 and last traded at $73.82, with a volume of 6522489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.44.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

