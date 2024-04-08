iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,885,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,498,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 87,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,063 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,847,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,775,336. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $107.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

