iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 33.5% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.38. 37,848,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,807,445. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.