iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 33.5% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of TLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.38. 37,848,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,807,445. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.