iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.31. 49,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

