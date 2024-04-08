Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Trading Down 2.9%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 449,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,705,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,804,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,561,000 after buying an additional 486,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,424,000 after buying an additional 1,137,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after buying an additional 567,365 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after buying an additional 2,244,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,637,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.