Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,816 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the typical volume of 7,866 put options.

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

