Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,139 call options on the company. This is an increase of 116% compared to the typical volume of 2,842 call options.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 365,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

