Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,843 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,584% compared to the typical volume of 37 call options.

Model N Stock Up 10.0 %

NYSE MODN traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.81. 3,332,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,201. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Model N

Institutional Trading of Model N

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,210.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Model N by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after acquiring an additional 507,090 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities cut shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Model N

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.