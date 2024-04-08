Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,304 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 29,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.03. 596,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,735. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $193.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,678. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

