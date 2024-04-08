Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 130,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up about 2.2% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. 1,012,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,776. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

