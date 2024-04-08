Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up about 1.2% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 115,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 561.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 184,293 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 67,482 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.87. 60,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,636. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSBD. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

