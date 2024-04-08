Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 78,425 Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 78,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

RYLD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.86. 59,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,034. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

