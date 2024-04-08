Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,500 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,015,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,791,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.98. 36,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,295. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

