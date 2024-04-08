Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,011. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.