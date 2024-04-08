Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 631.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSCT. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,655. The stock has a market cap of $317.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $50.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

