Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $442.50 and last traded at $442.14. 8,936,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 44,581,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.47.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.29.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.