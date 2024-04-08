Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $442.50 and last traded at $442.14. 8,936,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 44,581,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.47.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.29.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.