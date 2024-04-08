Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 8.8% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $440.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,793,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,881,563. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.29. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

