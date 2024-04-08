Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.8% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $440.63. 16,921,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,703,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

