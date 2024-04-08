Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Position Boosted by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,096. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.