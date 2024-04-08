Intuitive Machines’ (LUNR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

Shares of LUNR opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $673.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

