Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $645.98 and last traded at $645.26. Approximately 192,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,243,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $635.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $647.28 and its 200-day moving average is $592.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

