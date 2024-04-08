Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.30 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and approximately $169.79 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $17.96 or 0.00024904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00069546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,254,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,232,179 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.