International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $727,491.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $844,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,563.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,846 shares of company stock worth $3,073,978. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

