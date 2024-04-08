International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.96

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.96 and last traded at C$16.91, with a volume of 13593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.80.
International Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38.
International Petroleum Company Profile
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
