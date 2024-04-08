InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IHG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
IHG stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $112.08.
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.