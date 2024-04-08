InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

IHG stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

