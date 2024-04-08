Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.90

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116.90 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 168154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.04 ($1.37).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3,766.67 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, insider Tina Whitley acquired 19,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,999.51 ($25,106.09). 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

