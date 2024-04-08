Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

IDN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE:IDN opened at $3.48 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

