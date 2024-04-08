Instrumental Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Instrumental Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 12.9% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.25. 986,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,711. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.