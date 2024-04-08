Instrumental Wealth LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,490,000 after buying an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,407,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 71,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.