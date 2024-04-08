Instrumental Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.04. The company had a trading volume of 113,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.15. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $136.24 and a 1 year high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.