Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Chairman Sells 1,565,681 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Chairman Steven Price sold 1,565,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $19,351,817.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 897,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of TSQ traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,837. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.83%.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth $63,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

