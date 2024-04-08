Insider Selling: Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Insider Sells £77,599.41 in Stock

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) insider Andy Skelton sold 15,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.14), for a total transaction of £77,599.41 ($97,413.27).
Drax Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 484.20 ($6.08) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.35, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 469.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 460.68. Drax Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 395.20 ($4.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 655.60 ($8.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Drax Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,654.68%.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
