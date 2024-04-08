Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00.

Amazon.com stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,191,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,540,324. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $3,349,000. jvl associates llc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 90,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 74,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

