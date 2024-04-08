Insider Buying: Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Purchases 181,635 Shares of Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 181,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$33.88 ($22.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,153,248.90 ($3,995,616.17).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Millner acquired 120,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$34.14 ($22.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,096,920.00 ($2,660,337.66).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Company Profile

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

