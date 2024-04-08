Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

INO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $144.00 target price for the company.

INO stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. State Street Corp increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967,498 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,178.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,796,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,436,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

