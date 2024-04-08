Informa’s (INF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.57) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.24) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 865.33 ($10.86).

INF opened at GBX 809.53 ($10.16) on Thursday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 665.40 ($8.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 842 ($10.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3,246.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 810.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 768.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. Informa’s payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.33), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($437,023.16). Also, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.29), for a total transaction of £474,550.40 ($595,719.81). 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

