Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.17. 1,279,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,190,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -228.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -914.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after buying an additional 4,576,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,048,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.