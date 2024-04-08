Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 1.0 %

ICD stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Independence Contract Drilling

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 57,848 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

