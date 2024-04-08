Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 1.0 %
ICD stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Further Reading
