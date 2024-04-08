Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Incyte worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

INCY opened at $55.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

