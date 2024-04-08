iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.28

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

