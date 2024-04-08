Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Iconic Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Iconic Minerals Company Profile
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iconic Minerals
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.